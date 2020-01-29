ALRED – Daniel Robert Meiklejohn, 63, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home in Alfred.He was born September 5, 1956, in Rochester, N.H., the third son of Robert and Corrine Meiklejohn. He married Dawn Crooker on October 30, 1976, and later met Vickie Jones, with whom he lived for 23 years.A school portrait photographer by trade, Daniel was a gifted artist with boundless creativity. His oil paintings, sculptures, drawings, and music enriched his life and the lives of those who knew him. He loved art and science fiction, and cared for many animals throughout his life.He is survived by three sons, Benjamin, David, and Nathaniel Meiklejohn; two brothers, Steve and Gary Meiklejohn; his stepson, Gabriel Snyder; and his pets, Charlie and Amigo. He was preceded in death by his partner, Vickie; his first wife, Dawn; and his parents.Private services will be held by the family.In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal welfare organization of your choice.

