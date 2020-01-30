While her observations about the importance of inclusion at Maine museums are worthwhile, Heather Martin fails to mention or be aware of the tremendous strides that our flagship art museum – the Portland Museum of Art – has made in this area. (Full disclosure, a relative of ours works there.)
The PMA has been at the forefront of the effort to be more inclusive; in fact, inclusion is one of its guiding principles and one only has to visit the museum to see how well they are succeeding.
Enter the museum on any given day and you will see school children on class trips, young art students from Maine College of Art and a culturally diverse patronage representative of the changing demographic of Maine. Free Fridays, when no admission is charged, ensure that anyone, regardless of their financial situation, can enjoy the museum. The staff is universally welcoming and professional.
If Ms. Martin (and others) want to see a vibrant example of inclusion in action, they need look no further than the Portland Museum of Art.
Darby Fleming
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
OOB residents discuss proposed storm, sewer work
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Former legislator announces bid for Senate District 32
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Middle School students raising cash to buy, conserve, land
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Two dozen rally for peace in Biddeford
-
South Portland Sentry
Second annual South Portland Window Dressers Community Workshop a success