KENNEBUNK – James Charles Docherty, 89, of Kennebunk, died Jan. 27, 2020.

Jim was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Troy, N.Y., a son of James and Florence (Kershaw). He graduated from the University of Bridgeport, Conn., class of 1949. In 1952, Jim went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. On March 21, 1953, Jim married Beryl Light.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his sons, David J. Docherty and his wife, Trish, and Robert J. Docherty; his two grandchildren, Katharine Docherty and her husband, John Atkinson, and Megan Docherty; and his great-grandchild, Christopher James Atkinson.

Interment at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine, Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11 a.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

Memorial donations to Webber Lefebvre American Legion Post 74,

15 Water Street,

Kennebunk, ME 04043

