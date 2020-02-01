BUXTON – Patricia M. Verrill, 91, passed away at the Gorham House on Jan. 30, 2020.She was born in Montreal, Canada on March 9, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Irene (Quirk) Monaghan and was educated in parochial schools.Over the years, Patricia was employed as bus driver for MSAD #6, was a waitress at the Tory Hill Restaurant, and worked for Larry Taylor’s Flower Shop and the Ossipee Trail Garden Center.She was an active member of St. Anne’s Church, a participant in Bonny Eagle Adult Education, and the Hollis / Buxton Lions Club.Patricia will forever be remembered for her love of family and her favorite color – Red.She is predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Verrill whom she married on Sept. 13, 1947 and and sisters, Joan Milonja and Lillian Campbell.She is survived by her children, Vicki Smart and her husband Daniel of Naples, Sally O’Donnell and her husband Douglas of Florida and Ripley, Maine, Betsy Audette and her husband Wayne “Skip” of Buxton, and Thomas Verrill and his wife Kathleen of Hiram; seven grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren.Patricia’s family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice and the Gorham House for their dedication and care of Patricia in her final days.A Mass will be held on Monday Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St. Gorham. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. In honor of Patricia’s love of the color red, everyone is encouraged to wear red clothing.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

The Gorham House Activity Fund 50 New Portland Rd. Gorham, ME 04038

