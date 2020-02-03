WELLS

Kim Yurga named Student-Athlete of the Month at Wells High

Wells High senior student Kim Yurga was recognized as the school’s October Student-Athlete of the Month for her performance in academics and as a member of the girls’ volleyball team.

“I was actually surprised that I got this because I play with a lot of amazing girls,” Yurga said. “It means a lot to me. It shows that my hard work has been paying off.”

Wells Coach Rachel Graceffa said Yurga is “very deserving of the award” as a leader on and off the volleyball court. Yurga helped the team battle back and win a playoff game against Gardiner – the school’s first playoff win.

Yurga plays various positions on the team including outside, back row and defensive specialist. She plans to continue to play volleyball for a college Division III team this fall.

WISCASSET

Chewonki accepting scholarship applications

Chewonki is accepting applications for the 2020 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship, a $15,000 award to support eligible Maine students who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during their junior year of high school. This scholarship opportunity is available to two qualifying applicants each year.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki, located in Wiscasset, offers students a semester of immersive learning experiences with a strong focus on transformative growth, environmental stewardship, an appreciation for the natural world and creating sustainable communities. This semester-long program helps graduates take ownership over their education, and fosters the understanding that each individual can and does make a positive difference in the world.

The scholarship covers approximately one-half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20 percent of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world and imagine a future creating positive change in their Maine community.

Applications must be received by Feb. 15.

For more details, go to mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship.

STATEWIDE

Four Maine locations added to National Register of Historic Places

Maine Historic Preservation Commission Director Kirk F. Mohney announced that four Maine properties recently earned National Register of Historic Places status.

The Farwell Brothers Store of Thorndike, the Old Red Store of Tremont, the Otisfield Town Pound and the Thomas B. Reed School of Portland have been designated as properties that have been documented, evaluated and considered worthy of preservation and protection as part of the nation’s cultural heritage.

The Farwell Brothers Store is a functionally related group of three commercial buildings, located along the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad line in Thorndike. The store was built ca. 1872 and served the community as a general store until 1960, with the mill building added ca. 1915 and the lumber shed added ca. 1920. The buildings are locally significant architecturally for their type, period and method of construction and in the area of commerce as a longstanding community anchor in retail sales and trade or barter of a wide range of agricultural products. The mill is significant in the area of industry for its manufacture of ground grain and animal feeds.

The Old Red Store, originally the T.W. Jackson Market, in Tremont was selected for its significance in social history and commerce as a long-standing central point in the community as a store, post office and gathering place from 1885 through 1940. The building was restored to its pre-1940 appearance recently.

The Otisfield Town Pound in Otisfield is significant for its association with agriculture, early settlement and law. The stone animal enclosure, constructed in 1818 near the early settlement centered on Bell Hill, reflects the region’s early settlers’ legal response to managing wandering livestock. The town pound, like a town jail, provided a means to detain animals that violated personal property rights through 1882.

The Thomas B. Reed School in Portland possesses integrity of design, location, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling and associations for patterns of education in the Riverton neighborhood and in the area of architecture from 1926 to 1969. The original 1926 building represents the standardized school design that emerged in the United States after the turn of the century and was used almost exclusively from about 1910 to 1930. The 1960 west addition is a well-preserved example of Modern school design of the mid-20th century.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: