A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit focused on reducing the influence of money in politics has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission over a mysterious $150,000 donation to a pro-Susan Collins political action committee.

The complaint, first reported Monday by The Daily Beast, alleges that a Hawaii company — the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC — made the the donation on Dec. 31 to 1820 PAC, which was created to aid Collins’ reelection bid. The complainant, the Campaign Legal Center, claims that the company was created to shield the original source of funding.

The LLC was established on Nov. 26, 2019 in Hawaii, according to the FEC complaint, by Jennifer Lam, who was listed as the registered agent and manager. The donation of $150,000 to the 1820 PAC was made about a month later.

“Because (Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers) does not have a website, social media account, search engine presence or business record, the available facts do not suggest that (it) conducted any business or had sufficient income from assets, investment earnings, business revenues, or bona fide capital investments to cover the $150,000 contribution to 1820 PAC at the time the contribution was made, without an infusion of funds provided to them for that purpose,” the complaint reads.

Federal election laws prohibit making “contributions in the name of another.”

The 1820 PAC is linked to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is one of the reasons the U.S. Senate race in Maine has featured record spending.

The Maine Democratic Party shared The Daily Beast story on Monday with the heading, “Pro-Collins Super PAC Backed By Shady Company Masking Likely Straw Donor Scheme.”

