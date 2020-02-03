BIDDEFORD — Sister Lucille Gamache, formerly known as Sister Marie Lucille, died at St. Joseph Convent on Jan., 28, 2020 at the age of 82.

Sister Lucille was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Dec. 18, 1937, to Aime Gamache and Eva Pellerin Gamache Hull. Sister Lucille was the third child in a family of four children. She received her education at St. Anne School and St. Anne High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She received her B.A. in Education from St. Joseph College, North Windham, Maine.

On Sept. 3, 1956, Sister Lucille entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, in Saco, Maine. After her initial training, she spent one year at the Mother House in Quebec where she studied and prepared for her career in education.

Sister Lucille taught in elementary schools of Biddeford, Maine, Tennessee, and northern Maine. She also served as principal in Old Town, Maine, in Methuen,

Massachusetts, and at St. Joseph School in Biddeford, Maine. From 1988 to 1997, she was a member of the Provincial Council, and then functioned as Superior of Bay View Convent until its closure. She was appointed Provincial Superior of St. Joseph Province and served in that capacity from 2003 until 2009 when she transferred to St. Joseph Convent, Biddeford, Maine.

Sister is survived by: one brother, Ronald, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; one sister, Lorraine and Mazzola of Newton, Massachusetts; several nephews and nieces; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Visiting hours will be at St. Joseph Convent, Pool Street, Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:30

to 10:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Convent, 409 Pool St., Biddeford, Maine. The burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford, ME under the Directors of Hope Memorial Chapel.

