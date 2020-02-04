LEWISTON — Police say they’re looking for a man who has been missing since leaving his home Saturday morning.

Richard Anthony Luiz Jr., 37, was last seen leaving his 496 Lincoln St. home at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday for a walk but didn’t return, according to a Lewiston Police Department statement. He was described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing from 155 pounds to 170 pounds with brown eyes, according to the police statement. His hair is described as brown, but Luiz recently shaved his head and facial hair.

Luiz was wearing blue jeans, a tattered blue Carhartt sweatshirt, brown sneakers and possibly a black, leather jacket with fur inside, according to the police statement.

Family members told police they concerned because he left his residence without his cell phone or the glasses he normally wore, according to the police statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about Luiz’s whereabouts to call the Lewiston Police Department dispatch center at 207-784-6421, extension 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: