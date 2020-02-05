BIDDEFORD POOL – Leslye Enid Small of Biddeford Pool passed away at her home on February 3, 2020. The daughter of the late Lenore and Leo Brown, Mrs. Small was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Small and her daughter, Lisa Maxine Young. Celebrating her legacy are two children, Pamela Small Oliver and Michael Small; son-in-law, Richard Young; six adoring grandchildren, Elyse Oliver, Matthew Young, Mark Young, Michele Young, Megan Small, and Jordan Small; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Hope Cemetery at a date in the spring to be determined. Until then those who knew her are welcomed to share remembrances by writing to P.O. Box 214, Biddeford Pool, ME 04006, ATTN: Leslye Small.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, located 365 Main St., Saco.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter

383 US Route 1

Scarborough, Maine 04074

or the

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Route 1

Falmouth, Maine 04105

