BIDDEFORD — The Saco River People for Peace March has been scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Marchers are to meet at Mechanics Park by the river in Biddeford, walk up York Hill, into Saco, and end at the military recruiting office on Main Street. Organizers say the group is marching for peace “for our children, our grandchildren, future generations, and for our planet,” and invite people to join them, to dress warmly and to bring bring banners, signs and their voices.
