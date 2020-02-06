Robert (Bob) Gerard Dupre left us on Jan. 31, 2020.

He was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on July 2, 1925, to parents Omer and Anastasia (Cibulski) Dupre.

When he was only 17 years old, Bob joined the Navy and fought in WWII. His ship was sunk by a Japanese suicide boat in which almost half his mates were lost. After the war, when he left the service he purchased an Indian motorcycle and drove across the country visiting all the friends he had made. This began his love for motorcycles which remained with him his whole life.

Bob and his wife Amelia (Millie) called Old Orchard Beach their home for over 60 years. He and his wife were the owners of Windsor Cabins for 30 years and were involved with the OOB Chamber of Commerce as well. In his retirement, he started Bob’s Tree Farm on Portland Avenue in Old Orchard Beach and sold Christmas trees for many years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper earning him the name of “Trapper” at his favorite breakfast place, now known as Good Tymes Cafe.

He is survived by: his daughter, Darlene Dupre, son-in-law, John Breen; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jean Dupre; many nieces and nephews; his good friend and breakfast buddy, Rene Cote, among many other close friends.

Visiting hours will be held at Hope Memorial, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob’s memory to Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice), 54 Atlantic Place, South Portland, ME 04106.

