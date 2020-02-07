The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to prosecute a Biddeford School District bus driver who was accused of driving under the influence while carrying a load of students down the Maine Turnpike last year.

The charges were dropped after a breath test and a urine test revealed no evidence of alcohol or drugs, authorities said this week.

Richard Tanguay, 69, was driving the high school field hockey team home from its championship match in Oakland on Nov. 2. A Maine State Police trooper stopped the bus around 8 p.m. on the Maine Turnpike southbound in Scarborough for alleged erratic driving and speeding in a construction zone.

The trooper arrested Tanguay and charged him with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child. Those charges were Class D and E crimes, which are misdemeanors. Tanguay posted $500 bail at the Cumberland County Jail, and he was scheduled for an initial appearance in January.

But Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said a drug test of a urine sample came back with negative results. The prosecutor filed a notice with the court Jan. 10 that said the office would not pursue the charges, and Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck also confirmed the case was closed.

“Based upon a subsequent investigation, the district attorney’s office could not go forward with criminal charges,” Sahrbeck said.

The Biddeford School District put Tanguay on paid administrative leave while the case was pending. Superintendent Jeremy Ray said Thursday he could not yet talk about the case.

Tanguay was a full-time bus driver in the district with decades of experience. His attorney, Ed Folsom, said the initial court appearance never happened. But he and his client also did not know the prosecutor’s office decided not to pursue the charges until a reporter called this week.

Folsom said Thursday that he did not know what the next step would be, but he anticipated that Tanguay would want to return to work.

“He’s certainly happy to be vindicated, but he knew all along that he would be,” Folsom said.

School officials said the bus was carrying about 30 coaches and student athletes from the Biddeford High School girls’ field hockey team. The superintendent told the Portland Press Herald at the time that no passengers reported anything out of the ordinary during the ride back from Oakland.

The state police issued a press release the day after the arrest, which said the trooper noticed signs of impairment once he stopped Tanguay. He conducted a field sobriety test and then transported Tanguay to the jail in Portland. At the jail, state police said that Tanguay was given an Intoxilyzer breath test and an exam by drug recognition experts from the Freeport Police Department.

Folsom said the Intoxilyzer result was a blood alcohol level of 0.0 percent. Because the case did not move forward, the attorney never received any other investigative documents, like a police report or the official results of the drug test. He suspected Tanguay’s performance on the field sobriety test was related to age, and he said the police never indicated what type of drugs they suspected were involved in this case.

McCausland said he did not know what specific signs led the trooper to believe Tanguay was driving under the influence.

“There are no plans to recharge him on any offense,” he said.

State records indicated that Tanguay had no criminal record in Maine, and his most recent driving violation was a seat belt ticket issued in 2015. He was involved in a minor collision while driving a Biddeford school bus in 2011, but he was not cited for a traffic infraction, and no one was injured.

The superintendent said last year that all school bus drivers must complete an annual Maine Department of Transportation physical exam and medications screen test to qualify for a commercial driver’s license. Biddeford’s bus drivers underwent the physical exam in August, but Ray said the school department does not receive any details due to health privacy laws. All the school department gets is whether the doctor conducting the exam passed or failed the driver.

During their annual commercial driver’s license exam, drivers are required to disclose prescription medications. Doctors must determine if the drugs a driver has been prescribed will interfere with his or her ability to operate a bus, Ray said.

In addition to the annual screening tests, any employee who operates a vehicle for the Biddeford School Department is subject to random drug testing administered by a third party.

Folsom said Thursday that Tanguay did not want to be interviewed.

“Some of these people who are parents now have known him for 20, 30 years,” Folsom said. “Now everybody’s looking at him like, wow, what did you do? … That is traumatic. You just sit there and wait until the day the truth wins out.”

This story will be updated.

