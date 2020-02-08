Fire crews from Gardiner and surrounding towns knocked down an electrical fire Friday caused by a faulty light fixture at 10 West St.

Gardiner Fire Lt. Josh Johnson said Saturday that the initial call came in at 5:26 p.m., drawing crews from Pittston, Randolph, Farmingdale, West Gardiner, Togus and Augusta, in addition to Gardiner firefighters, who stayed on the scene for about two hours.

The owners of the two-story, white clapboard house were home and reported the fire.

“It had the potential to be so much worse,” Johnson said. “They were really fortunate our crews were all there. If there had been any delay in response, we’d still be there cleaning up.”

The fire was knocked down fairly quickly, he said, and crews stayed on the scene to make sure the fire was out, so they would not have to return later.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: