NORTH BERWICK – Marjorie (Marge) P. Sisson Parker, 95, a longtime resident of North Berwick, died Feb. 4, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Marjorie married Charles (Charlie) Parker, Jr. on April 20, 1951 and made their home in North Berwick on the farm they both loved. Marjorie was a substitute teacher locally, and finished her teaching and coaching career at Noble High School. Marjorie was involved within her community and served on the North Berwick School Board, was a 4-H Club leader and a member of the North Berwick Historical Society. She also served on the Conservation Committee and was a proud member of Great Works Regional Land Trust. Marge was an active member of the New Covenant Baptist Church.You may visit with the family at the New Covenant Baptist Church, 285 Maple St., North Berwick, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. All are welcome to a luncheon immediately following the service.She will be dearly missed by her children, Susan P. Ferguson, David Parker and wife Beth, and Janet Ferry and husband Daniel; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.To read a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

