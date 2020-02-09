SACO – Maxine Camire, 87, of Saco, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.

She was born in West Sumner on June 16, 1932, the daughter of Lovell and Margaret (Jacques) Chandler.

Earlier, she enjoyed dancing and listening to music with her husband Roland. Together they raised nine children. She loved being a homemaker and the times she shared with her children.

Most recently, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved her cats. But most of all, the times with her family and especially her grandchildren, were her happiest. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her husband Roland on May 2, 2007, by three sisters Jacqueline, Joanne and Thomasina; and by one son-in-law Gerard.

She is survived by nine children, Sue Godbout and her husband Guy, Larry Camire, Karen Labrecque, Michael Camire and his wife Janet, Roland Camire Jr. and his wife Pauline, Lorraine Burliegh and her husband Robert, Steven Camire and his wife Cathy, John Camire and his wife Shelly and Nancy Corey and her husband Stephen. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Maxine’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

