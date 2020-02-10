A girl, Reagan Marie Penny born to Kalena Marie Anan and Braxton Alan Penny on January 30, 2020 of Richmond, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Beth & Michael Anan of Richmond, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Lynda & Michael Penny of Yarmouth, Maine.
