BATH

Knights of Columbus sponsor blood drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Cross bus at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St.

Call 800-RED-CROSS for an appointment. Drop-ins also welcomed.

Sponsored by Bath Knights of Columbus.

For more details, call Tony Masulaitis at 443-5389.

ACTON

Fishing derby to benefit Maine Children’s Cancer Program

The 11th annual Square Pond Fishing Derby Fundraiser, hosted by the Sanford Elks Lodge No. 1470, will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with all proceeds benefiting Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

The annual ice fishing event offers adults and kids a chance to enjoy outdoor activities, food, raffles, prizes and participate in a friendly fishing competition. The fundraiser is being held during Maine’s free fishing weekend, allowing the opportunity for someone to participate without a fishing license.

First-, second-, and third-place cash prizes, ranging from $250 to $1,000, will be awarded to adults. Children’s prizes will include trophies, plaques, fishing gear and some cash prizes. Raffle tickets also will be sold.

The cost to register is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 15 and younger. Preregister by Thursday for a chance to win a four-hour fishing trip for four.

Registration forms are available at Sanford Elks Lodge, Beadle’s Bait & Tackle, Lakeside Marine Fishing Tackle and the day of the event from 6 to 11 a.m. at the registration and fish check-in located on West Shore Drive.

For more details, call Troy Graffam at 651-3488 or Larry Young at 432-3440.

WELLS

Public library will host programs for all ages

Wells Public Library will offer the following youth and adult programs this week at 1434 Post Road.

• A teen craft program, meeting at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, will explore Torn Manga Art. Do you like comics? How about art? We will be tearing old manga comics into strips to make some striking art. Craft a bookmark, a new cover for your favorite notebook or bring whatever you would like to decorate. The library will provide the supplies.

• Toddler Storytime will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, offering ages 2-5 years and their caregivers a time to enjoy stories, songs and movement, all followed by a craft.

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday. Participants are invited to build master creations with Legos or solve Rubiks cubes, all provided by the library.

• Adult programs will include the poetry and prose reading event “Death, Love, and Poetry: A Community Reading” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to read a short piece of writing, whether an original work or borrowed from a favorite writer.

• Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, offering activities, questions, and other approaches to practicing the language.

• The Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to work on individual and group needlework projects.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum celebrates town’s 200th

The Brick Store Museum is working on several bicentennial projects to celebrate the town’s 200th anniversary of history, art and culture. One of these projects will highlight the town’s architectural history, featuring the stories behind the many homes, including captain’s houses lining historic Summer Street, farm houses in West Kennebunk and mid-century homes dotting the landscape.

The Museum is looking for interested citizens, volunteers and history sleuths, from each of the following streets to help kick-start a new “pride of place” project – starting with your own home. Help us tell the story of your neighborhood. In particular, the museum is searching for home and business owners on the following streets: Alewive Road, Bourne Street, Brown Street, Cat Mousam Road, Dane Street, Day Street, Fletcher Street, Friend Street, Grove Street, Hall Street, High Street, Hovey Street, Main Street, Park Street, Pleasant Street, Sea Road, Storer Street and Summer Street.

There will be a meeting at the Brick Store Museum this month to discuss the project in detail. Ideas are encouraged. Those interested in hearing more about this project are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Alex Fletcher at [email protected] or 985-4802.

SEARSPORT

Town will celebrate its 175th with re-enactment

The Town of Searsport will celebrate its 175h anniversary on Thursday with a morning re-enactment of the town’s first official town meeting, followed by festivities in the vestry at Curtis Hall on Church Street.

The Searsport Historic Preservation Committee will host a free “Share a Dish” potluck supper beginning at 5 p.m. at Curtis Hall. While not mandatory, those attending are urged to dress in period costumes to help recreate a mid-19th century mood. They ask that your potluck dishes focus on foods from 1845 through the 1950’s, or just a favorite old family recipe. Dessert will be a special Happy 175th Birthday Searsport cake.

Following dinner, town historian Charlene Knox Farris will give a 7 p.m. slide show presentation “The Early History of Searsport.”

For more details, call committee chair Lin Calista at 441-7810 or email [email protected]

PORTLAND

AARP adds new location to aid in tax preparation

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has added an additional tax preparation location at Temple Beth El, 400 Deering Ave.

During the tax filing season, federal and state of Maine returns will be prepared from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday by appointment only. This tax program is totally free, with special attention given to taxpayers over 50. Nearly all low- to moderate-income taxpayers are eligible.

Volunteers preparing taxes at Temple Beth El, as well as all AARP Foundation Tax-Aide locations throughout the United States, are trained and tested each year and certified by the IRS as “advanced volunteer tax preparers.”

To make an appointment, call 518-8579.

GORHAM

Free showing of movie ‘Unplanned’ on Thursday

A free showing of the movie “Unplanned” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St.

The movie tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director who became a pro-life activist.

Through Project Rachel, the Diocese of Portland offers hope, understanding and healing to women and men whose lives have been affected by abortion. The ministry develops tools for parish leaders and hosts Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends twice a year, including a retreat on April 17-19 in the Bangor area.

All are welcome. Light snacks will be served, and representatives from Project Rachel will be in attendance to speak to anyone who needs assistance.

For more information, call (207) 839-4857.

BETHEL

Join Valentine’s Day walk or snowshoe trip

There is no finer way to start a Valentine’s date night than at Valentine Farm, 162 North Road.

Join Mahoosuc Land Trust at 5:30 p.m. Friday for Valentine’s Day walk or snowshoe along the east loop trail – approximately a half mile long, and glowing with luminaries.

Start the walk with a hearty soup or chili and then enjoy sweet and savory homemade treats at several stops along the trail. End the night at a bonfire with warm drinks and the Smith’s famous handmade donuts. Special appearances by Eddie and Betty the Yetis are in the cards as well. A great time for couples, families and singles.

Cost is $15 per person, $25 for couples, $5 for children 5 and older; younger children may attend free of charge.

Reservations requested by emailing Barbara at [email protected] or 207-824-3806.

