I guess I should be happy that Edgar Allen Beem (“CMP project supported by old guard ‘environmentalists,'” Jan. 22) still considers me an “old friend.” He’s sad that I’m one of the group of 10 old environmentalists that support the NECEC transmission line. I’m sad that he has such a narrow vision of today’s environmental needs.

Global warming is the paramount issue facing Maine, the nation, the globe. It’s real; it’s getting worse – ask Australians. It won’t be solved by pitting old environmentalists against younger environmentalists or by narrowly focusing on Maine woodlands, as if preserving them in as pristine a condition as possible will solve the global warming problem. It won’t.

Moving Canadian green energy through Maine into markets south of us will take huge quantities of fossil fuel energy off line. Fossil fuel proponents are unhappy, too bad; they are the drivers of global warming, they are funding opposition to the transmission line, they killed the New Hampshire project. And they’ll kill this project if we can’t see beyond our environmental noses.

In short, Mainers need a larger environmental vision, Edgar. This line won’t solve the problem, but it’s a necessary step in the right direction, and it will benefit Maine people.

Orlando E. Delogu

Portland

