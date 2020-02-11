Registration is now open for an introductory robotics class on Monday afternoons at Patten Free Library. The class is free and is open to students in grades 5-7. No previous experience with robotics is required.

The focus of the four classes, to be held Mondays starting March 9 through March 30, will be on designing, building, and programming a robot for the library’s annual Sumo-Bot competition, which will be held on Monday, April 13. The participants will be using Lego Mindstorms Robotic Kits.

Pre-registration is required, and class size is limited to eight. The group will meet from 3-5 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Max Karp, a reference librarian at Patten, will teach the classes. The library’s Mindstorm Kits were purchased with a grant from the Bath Sunrise Rotary.

To register, contact Roberta Jordan by at [email protected] or (207) 443-5141, ext. 25.

