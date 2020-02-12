PORTLAND – Richard A. Berry, 88, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Portland, Maine on August, 27, 1931, the son of Bion and Helen (Stott) Berry.

He married Gloria Olsen in 1955. He leaves behind his wife Gloria of 65 years and two children: Mark and his wife, Barbara of N. Stonington, Connecticut, Karen and her husband, Richard of Portland, Maine, and three grandchildren: Anthony, Bradford and Kendall.

Richard was educated in the Portland school system where he graduated from Portland High School. He later attended Bentley College.

Richard joined the family business, Berry Floor Covering Company. He later worked for Armstrong Cork Company retiring as Sales Manager in 1982.

After retirement he moved to Harrison Maine where he and his wife Gloria raised sheep. In 1998, they moved to Bridgton where he resided until his passing.

Richard was strongly committed to serving the community. He was a member of the 100th Legislature representing Portland. While representing Portland he was selected by his peers to attend a national symposium. He was known as a statesman not a politician. He was a member of the Cornerstone Masonic Lodge #216 for over 50 years and a Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 193. He was also a member of the Kora Shrine Temple where he served as Potentates Aide and as an Ambassador. Richard also served for years as a Deputy Sheriff for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department in Oxford, Maine. Richard was also involved in Boy Scout Leadership Training.

Richard enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and skiing. He ran the ski club at Reading Memorial High School in Reading Massachusetts while his children were attending school there.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 a.m. St. Ansgar Evangelical Lutheran Church 515 Woodford Street Portland, Maine. A family graveside service will be in the spring. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Richards honor to the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children.

