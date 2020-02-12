PORTLAND – Susan D. Stillings, 66, of Cypress Street, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Ralph R. and Helen Marsland Bartlett. She graduated from Pennsbury High School in Levittown, PA where she lived for many years before moving in the 1980s to the town of Raymond, Maine with her mother and brother, where she lived for over 30 years. She worked for the United States Postal Service at the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue, before retiring in 1997.

For as long as she was able-bodied, Susan enjoyed bowling, painting, and gardening. Her desire to create beauty and improve her surroundings was expressed in ongoing home improvement projects and landscaping on her home property. She spent many of her retirement years watching sci-fi movies and television with family, caring for her cats, and cooking for family and friends. She especially enjoyed carrying on the tradition over the years of baking her child’s birthday cake, a recipe that came from her mother. Though she walked her own spiritual path, Susan was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert G. Stillings, her child, Robyn Stillings of Boston, and her brother, John Bartlett and his wife, Sara of Sarasota, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visiting hour will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Avenue, Portland, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Susan’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be made in the form of donations to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church or the Animal Refuge League.

