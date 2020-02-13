The York County Farmers Network and York County Soil and Water Conservation District’s recent winter breakfast meeting culminated the 75th Anniversary of the district. The feature presentation of the meeting was recognition of the 2019 Outstanding Forestry Award to Richard Rhames of Biddeford, and the 2019 Outstanding Conservation Award went to Snell Family Farm of Buxton. Wayne Munroe of the NRCS Scarborough Field Office gave comments.

