Friday, Feb. 28, is this year’s deadline to add a veteran’s name to the New Gloucester Veterans Monument or to purchase an engraved brick for $50.

To have a name engraved on the monument, an individual must be a veteran or currently active in the military, reserves or National Guard and have resided in New Gloucester at some point in their lives. Proof of military status is required, such as a copy of discharge papers (DD-214).

Forms for engraving names on a monument or engraving on a 4-inch x 8-inch brick are available by clicking on the New Gloucester Veterans Monument menu at newgloucester.com, picking up print versions at Town Hall or by emailing a request to [email protected]

Shaker talk

“A New Chapter in the History of the Maine Shakers,” a program about the Gorham and Poland Shakers, will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The speaker will be Brother Arnold Hadd of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Community. The public is invited to this talk sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society, and refreshments will be available.

Maine Equal Rights Amendment

Members of the public are invited to a free forum called “Maine Equal Rights Amendment: What it is – Why we need it!” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. This event, sponsored by the Equal Rights Maine, League of Women Voters Portland and Rural Maine Rising will take place at Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston Road. Light refreshments will be served.

Rep. Lois Reckitt will lead a discussion of the Maine Equal Rights Amendment (LD 433). This legislative bill, referred to as the “Maine ERA,” would amend the Maine constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex, which would benefit men as well as women.

Despite being introduced in the Legislature every year since the 1980s, Maine has never added such language to the state constitution. This means that the only constitutionally protected right women have is the right to vote. Every other right they have has been won through statute or regulation, both of which are easier to undo than constitutional protections. Because LD 433 would amend the state constitution, ratification would require it to be approved by a two-thirds vote in both chambers of the Legislature and passed by a majority of the voters approving the referendum question.

For more information, contact Anne Gass at 657-4935 or [email protected] Attendees are asked to park across the street at the AmVets Hall, 1095 Lewiston Road.

Holiday hours

All town facilities, including Town Hall, public library, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Transfer Station and Fire Department, will be closed in observance of President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 17.

