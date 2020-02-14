Winter Carnival

The Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce Winter Carnival is this Saturday, Feb. 15, at Highland Lake Beach. The annual family-friendly event features horse-drawn wagon rides, jugglers, magicians, food, music, an ice bar (adults only) and fireworks. There will also be raffles, the Frozen Five Race, a kid’s fishing derby and the ever-popular “Freezing for a Reason” polar plunge to benefit Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. New this year is a scavenger hunt – stop in at the Chamber of Commerce, 101 Portland Road, for details. Carnival buttons are available at the Chamber office for $5 each and serve as raffle tickets as well as an entry pass to many events. For more information, go to mainelakeswintercarnival.com.

Free throw competition

On Saturday, Feb. 15, take a break from carnival activities to go to the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition at the Bridgton Town Hall gym on North High Street from 3:15-5:30 p.m. The challenge is open to boys and girls age 9-14 (proof of age is required). Winners of the local contest will advance to the state competition. For further information, call 787-1344.

Rose’s Room chapter starts

A Chapter of Rose’s Room, a support group for families and friends of loved ones in prison, has begun recently at the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive, behind the old hospital building. The group aims to support those with incarcerated loved ones and help them feel less isolated and alone. Meetings will be led by Michelle Valeriani and held at the LRRC from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. To learn more, call 803-8707.

Lenten lunches

Bridgton area clergy will host the annual Wednesday Lenten lunches from noon to 1 p.m. beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and continuing every week until April 1. This year’s theme is “The Lord’s Prayer” and each week a speaker from a different local church will talk about one phrase from the prayer. The lunches, which will be served at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., are free and everyone is welcome to come enjoy delicious homemade soup and good fellowship. If school is canceled for the day, the lunch will be canceled. For more information, call 647-2334.

New show at Gallery 302

The painting “Migration” by Sandra Long is one of the pieces of art on show in “Confluence,” the new exhibition at Gallery 302. The show will be up through March 4 and features a variety of works in various media by members of the Bridgton Art Guild. The gallery is located at 112 Main St. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

