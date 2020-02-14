TOPSHAM – Katherine “Kay” Morgan, 78, of Topsham, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Kay was born on Dec. 27, 1941.

Kay was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Ola (Durham) Bloom; and her sister, Margi Miller.

Kay is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Thompson, Bonnie Benner and husband, Malcolm and Kathryn Snow and husband, Gary. Kay adored her nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and was very excited to be expecting another great-grandchild whom will all carry on her legacy.

A memorial gathering will be held in Kay’s memory on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fairground Cafe, Topsham Fair Mall, Topsham. A special thank you to Beacon Hospice and the Hawthorn House for the exceptional care and compassion given to Kay and her family. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

Memorial donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Beacon Hospice

54 Atlantic Place

South Portland, ME 04106

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous