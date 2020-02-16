CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Frances Helen Casey died on February 9, 2020, from a cancer illness. Born on June 10, 1931, in New Britain, Conn., she was the daughter of John and Helen (Seman) Sakmar.

She graduated from New Britain High School and St. Joseph College (West Hartford, Conn.) where she received, with honors, her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Maine, and later, a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine.

Fran held several positions throughout her nursing career, including working as a staff nurse at New Britain General Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and Maine Medical Center, but she worked mostly in education. Prior to moving to Maine, she was a childbirth educator at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London, Conn. After moving to Maine, she was a Nursing Instructor at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, a Lecturer and Clinical Instructor at the University of Southern Maine, College of Nursing, and a Certified Diabetes Educator at Martin’s Point Health Care where she was instrumental in the establishment of the Diabetes Education for Self Management Program in which she taught and counseled people with diabetes. She was also a member of several professional organizations including an appointment to the Maine State Board of Nursing where she served as a member and past President. Her entire nursing career lasted almost fifty years. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Maine Medical Center as a patient representative on various projects.

In 1953, she married Keith Casey, the man she would love for the rest of her life.

Together, Keith and Fran raised three children; Bette Anne, Michael, and Keith Jr. The young family lived in several towns in Connecticut before moving to Maine, where they purchased a charming old colonial home in Cumberland Foreside where they lived for the next 43 years. Fran was an avid gardener and found joy in designing and caring for the perennial beds and gardens around her home.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed many other hobbies and interests. These included painting, primarily acrylic and water color. She frequently painted with an art group at Ocean View at Falmouth. She found bridge to be fascinating and challenging. She loved to travel and made several trips to Europe and Mexico. She also loved listening to opera music and was loyal to an exercise regime at the Body Shop at the University of Southern Maine. There, she made many friends who also shared the belief in the benefits of exercise. The friendships found there sustained her and lasted many years.

She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church where she served as a Eucharistic Guardian.

She was predeceased by her husband, Keith Casey, her daughter, Bette Anne Casey, her sisters, Margaret Madrak and Irene O’Day, and her daughter-in-law, Jayne Willett. Surviving are her sons, Michael Casey and his wife, Martha Casey, and Keith Casey Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine on February 22, at 11 a.m.

You may share your condolences or memories at www.linquistfuneralhome.com

