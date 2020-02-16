CUMBERLAND – Ann E. Powell, 74, of Frye Drive, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home with her loving family surrounding her.Ann was born in Portland, Maine on August 6, 1945 the daughter of the late William F. and Maryann (Murphy) Berry. She attended local schools, graduating from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1963 and then from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1966.On Sept. 9, 1967 she married Timothy J. Powell Jr. at St. Joseph’s Church in Portland. Ann was a life communicant of the Catholic Church.Ann worked at several different nursing jobs throughout her career, including Greenwich Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Lawrence General Hospital, Seton Hospital in Waterville, Nutri-System, and then finished her working career with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, retiring after twenty years of service.In her sparetime she enjoyed painting rocks for family and friends with words of inspiration, knitting scarfs to donate, watching softball and serving as score keeper, she enjoyed games of chance, was a good cook, and traveling to Ireland with her husband and Walt Disney world with her children and grandchildren.Ann would be a strong candidate for the mother of the year award. She most enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren, teaching them to paint works and how to cook. She had a great sense of humor and was often the life of the party. She will long be remembered as amazing, unique, and loving.Ann was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Berry. She is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Powell Jr. of Cumberland; two daughters, Rachel and her husband Dan Kraus of Cumberland and Sarah Powell of Portland, two sons, Zack and his wife Lori Powell of Westbrook and Josh and his wife Alecia Powell of Texas; nine grandchildren, Zoey, Delia, Caleb, Isaac, Mabel, Henry, Zazie, Murphy, and Waite; one great-grandson Mason. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Old Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. To view Ann’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

