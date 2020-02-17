Mid Coast Hospital

Reagan Marie Penny, born Jan. 30 to Kalena Marie Anan and Braxton Alan Penny of Richmond. Grandparents and Beth and Michael Anan of Richmond and Lynda and Michael Penny of Yarmouth.

Sally Margaret Montana, born Feb. 8 to Kristy and Rob Montana of Orr’s Island. Grandparents are Chris and Lynda Koehler of Hornell, New York, Linell Soule of Almond, New York, and Bob and Deb Montana of Schenectady, New York. Great-grandparents are Connie Koehler of Hornell, New Yorlk and Maureen Soule of Alfred, New York.

Archer Russell Hagan, born Feb. 8 to Lauren and Russell Hagan of Minot. Grandparents are Patsy Nichols of West Bath, Harold Holbrook of Woolwich, Christina Hagan and Fred Hagan, both of Bath.

