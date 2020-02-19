It is about 1910 in South Freeport. The age of the great sailing ships has ended and shipbuilding for World War I has yet to begin. Shoe factories are now humming in Freeport center. This day is set aside for some genteel sailboat racing off the Town Dock. Note the Mallett Barn across the Harraseeket River, the decorative launches, rowing boats and canoes on the dock. And, of course, the formal dress of women and men.

