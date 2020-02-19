TAMPA, Fla. — Giancarlo Stanton does not accept the Houston Astros’ apologies for their illegal sign-stealing scheme. The Yankees slugger does not believe a word they have said in defense of their actions.

“It would have been better if there was an apology or explanation on their side. I mean, we know that they don’t really care to give an apology or explain their side and it showed by their response,” Stanton said Wednesday morning before the Yankees’ second full-squad workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. “As players we know that … You know the repercussions of doing something like that. Any of (the Astros are) only really sorry because (they) got caught … not the actual action.”

Stanton, who was not on the Yankees in 2017 when the Astros beat them in the American League Championship Series en route to the franchise’s only World Series, laughed when Astros owner Jim Crane said he wasn’t sure how much sign-stealing helped Houston hitters.

Stanton hit 59 home runs that season with the Marlins and won the National League MVP award. When asked what he could do if he knew what pitch was coming, Stanton smiled.

“I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs,” Stanton said.

Stanton also does not believe the Astros were playing by the rules in 2019.

“I don’t think you really stop until you get caught or something like that,” Stanton said.

RAYS: The team is offering fans a win-win-win-win proposition.

The “Win Pack” lets a fan pick any four regular-season Rays game to attend for a total of $99. If the Rays win all four, the fan gets a voucher redeemable for a free ticket to another game.

Fans can keep choosing a game for free until they either attend a loss or the regular season ends.

Despite going 96-66 and making the playoffs last year, the Rays drew an average home crowd of just 14,734 and ranked second lowest in the majors, ahead of only the Miami Marlins.

ARBITRATION: Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz, Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin won their salary arbitration cases.

Diaz was awarded $2.6 million, rather than the $2 million offered by the Astros. Aguilar was given a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 instead of the Marlins’ figure of $2,325,000, and Goodwin received a raise from $585,500 to $2.2 million rather than the team’s $1.85 million offer.

PIRATES: Utility player Pablo Reyes was suspended 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone.

He became the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone, which is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. Houston pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season on Monday following his second violation of the major league drug program.

Reyes, a 26-year-old outfielder and infielder, made his major league debut in September 2018. He hit .203 with two homers and 19 RBI in 157 plate appearances last season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.