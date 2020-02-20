CAPE ELIZABETH – Peter Harrison Cotter, 71, of Cape Elizabeth passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, at the Gosnell House surrounded by his loving family and his dog, Gus.

Peter was born on Sept. 4, 1948, in New Bedford, Mass., son of Harold and Anne (Woolam) Cotter. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, James; sister, Mary Lou; and uncle, Joseph Woolam.

He was a proud graduate of Thompson Academy, Boston, Mass., and the University of Maine at Bangor.

Peter pursued several careers throughout his life – town manager, various positions in restaurant management, automobile sales and financing. He owned Two Lights Painting and more recently discovered a passion for growing and nurturing plants.

Peter was an active volunteer serving on the Cape Elizabeth Planning Board and School Board, Cape Elizabeth Fire Police and volunteering at the Cumberland County Jail. He was a former member of the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, spending many hours working on the Christmas tree sale and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a 30-year friend of Bill W.

In his free time Peter enjoyed boating, volunteering with his children’s activities, morning coffee with the guys, watching Red Sox baseball, always on top of the current events in our small town and overseeing his grandson Romeo’s living room construction activities.

Peter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katherine Cotter of Cape Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah Cotter and partner, Dennis Steck of Portland; son, Patrick, daughter-in-law, Megan and grandson, Romeo Cotter of Cape Elizabeth. He is also survived by sisters, Polly Mort and Suzanne and brother-in-law, Gary Gulbranson; brother, Charles Cotter and partner, Marilyn Saint-Aubin; sister-in-law, Barbara Cotter; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. A reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cape Elizabeth Fire Police

c/o C. Kennedy

2 Jordan Way

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

