ORLANDO, Fla. — Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 16 points.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 19 points for the Magic, who were doomed by another dismal shooting night. Orlando made just 9 of 43 attempts from 3-point range and shot just 39 percent from the floor.

RAPTORS 118, SUNS 101: Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto beat visiting Phoenix for its 16th victory in 17 games.

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis each had 14, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists and OG Anunoby aded 12 points for the defending NBA champion Raptors.

CAVALIERS 113, WIZARDS 110: Colin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and visiting Cleveland rallied to win in its first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein’s resignation.

Andre Drummond added 12 points and 12 rebounds, Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Cavaliers took control in the fourth quarter after not leading at all during the first three.

PACERS 106, KNICKS 98: T.J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds as Indiana won in New York.

Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their second straight after a six-game losing streak.

NOTES

TIMBERWOLVES: Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns will sit out for at least two more weeks because of an injured left wrist that the team announced Friday is broken.

Towns first had an X-ray after hurting his wrist Jan. 25 against Oklahoma City, Coach Ryan Saunders said. Towns will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his playing status reassessed, meaning his absence will total at least 10 games.

