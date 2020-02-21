SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter L. McAleney, 72, of South Portland passed away surrounded by family and dear friends on Feb. 18, 2020, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Born on Feb. 24, 1947, to James and Elizabeth (Lagdon) McAleney, Peter grew up in Stanwood Park and was a proud graduate of South Portland High School class of 1965. He attended Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, received his B.S. from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, La., and a master’s from the University of Southern Maine.While in Monroe, he met the love of his life Kathleen Williams (a.k.a. “Soopa”) and they were married on August 15, 1970. After much convincing and pleading, he brought his new bride north to Maine and started teaching at the Maine Youth Center. While there, Peter started an Outward Bound program teaching youth about outdoor survival and whitewater canoeing.Peter and Kathleen settled in South Portland, where they raised their son, Matthew. Peter enjoyed coaching Matt in athletics, boating to Long Island in Casco Bay, whitewater rafting and had a general zest for life.After a chance encounter buying lobsters on the Portland waterfront a new career was found. Peter took a job as foreman at New Meadows Lobster on Portland Pier. He quickly rose through the ranks, eventually purchasing New Meadows and running it until his retirement, in 2015. During that time, he prided himself on being there seven days a week and enjoyed working along side his beloved crew, many of them staying with him for over 20 years. Peter was elected to the Maine Lobster Dealer Association, a post he held for over 15 years and it was during that time that the lobster industry became a global commodity. New Meadows became one of the first Maine lobster pounds to ship to Asia and Europe. The McAleney family has been on the Portland waterfront since the 19th century, but Peter was actually the first to work in the seafood industry, a point that made him a strong supporter of a mixed-use waterfront.Peter and Kathleen moved above the lobster pound in 2002, so Peter could reduce his commute to work from three miles to 30 feet. Their home became the spot of festive parties during Portland Harbor’s Holiday Parade of Lights, a reception site for visiting dignitaries, family holiday dinners and epic summer wharf parties. During retirement, Peter enjoyed dinners with his lifelong high school friends, adventures with his granddaughters and being with his beloved Soopa.Peter is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen; son, Matthew, his wife, Rebecca (Hodges), and their daughters, Josephine and Violet of South Portland; brother, Edward McAleney and his wife, Jeanie, of Long Island; brother-in-law, Phillip Williams of Oak Ridge, La.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jernigan and her husband, James of Lantana, Texas; niece, Morghan Beaudoin, nephew, Connor McAleney, plus many other nieces and nephews, both related and honorary. Visiting hours will be Monday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. The celebration of life will be held Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m., at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland.The family asks that you consider donating to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough or the Maine Irish Heritage Center of Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

