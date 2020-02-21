URBANA, Ill. – With heavy hearts, the Mack family regrets to announce the passing of our son, Thomas Christian Mack, born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 3, 1983. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes due to a sudden illness on Feb. 15, 2020, at home in Urbana, Illinois. He attended Baxter Elementary, Lyman Moore Middle School, Cheverus High School and Portland High School, before graduating from Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Florida. He received an Associate of Arts degree from Eastern Florida State College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 345th Combat Support Hospital Unit in Jacksonville, Florida, then volunteered and served alongside his brothers and sisters in Afghanistan as an Army Medic during Defending Freedom.Following his heroic military career and after an Honorable Discharge, he worked as an LPN at several healthcare facilities choosing to care for those in need applying those unique skills: self-sacrificing, caring, empathetic, kindness, devotion, and passion, to those who couldn’t care for themselves. Outside of his work many people remember him as a free-spirited, fun loving, guitar playing, story telling, generous, karaoke singing, line dancing, video gaming, animal lover and the love for the beach.Thomas leaves behind a large loving family; his grandmother, Shirley Barry, his parents, Colin and Marjorie Mack (Barry); sister, Megan Merrow and her husband Adam with two nephews, Mack and Jonas Merrow, his sister, Melissa Reynolds and her husband, Joshua with two nephews, Lukas and Quinlan and niece, Emma Reynolds: also the entire Mack Family including, Michael and Sara Mack, Kevin and Mimosa Mack, Blaine and Mark McCabe, Lance and Lori Mack. The entire Barry Clan; Kathy Barry, William Barry, Martin and Cindy Barry, and Michael Barry. All of his cousins; Merissa, Chrissy, Joey Barry and Ollie; Chloe and Allie Mack; Kevin, Jimmy, Randy and Avery Mack; Mark and Brianna McCabe; and Devin, Chase, Colin, Jaden and Riley Mack. The Davis’, John, Nancy and Chris. All of their spouses and children. Everyone he cared deeply for. So many, we apologize for any we forget to name. A shout out all of his friends in Florida, Illinois and Maine, his military brothers and sisters, past and present coworkers, and all that were graced by his love and friendship. His family was strewn with Veteran heroes from all U.S. conflicts. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 East Dunbar, Mahomet, with a one hour visitation prior to services (10-11am). There will also be a service in Portland, Maine (his home state). A private burial will be held at a later date. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at RiRa’s in Portland, Maine. Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com. Owens Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, Tom would’ve liked you to donate something at your local animal shelter or a veteran association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous