PORTLAND – Winnifred F. York, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her son’s home in Winthrop. The daughter of Ida (Day) and Frederick J. Furbish, she was born in Portland in 1927. She grew up in North Deering where she attended a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Portland High School, and after graduation she attended and graduated from the Maine Eye & Ear Infirmary School of Nursing in 1950. In 1953 she graduated with a post-graduate certificate from the Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, N.J. She returned to Maine Eye & Ear Infirmary Hospital as assistant supervisor in maternity. In 1955 she transferred to the new Maine Medical Center and became the assistant head nurse in the delivery room. In 1978 she received her BSN from USM. Winnie always said her father told all of his children “You’re going to school ’til you finish”. He passed away without saying when “finished” was! She worked in nursing until the age of 69. Winnie was a member of the North Deering Congregational Church; the Woman’s Literary Union; 75 State Street Board of Managers; a 50-year member of the Eastern Star, past president of the MEEI Alumni Association, and past president of the Androscoggin Valley German Shepherd Dog Club. In 1985 she formed the clubs Welfare for GSD, for dogs that needed a new home and for 25 years placed many German Shepherds in new homes. In later years Winnie took pride in tending her gardens of hostas, roses, and irises. Winnifred was predeceased by her husband Norman E. York in 1999, her sisters, Lillian Alley, Evelyn West, Frances Browne, Katherine Furbish, Janice McKenna Glenovsky, and her brother, Frederick J. Furbish Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy A. York, her son, Bruce F. York and his wife Patricia, Nana’s pride and joy, Abby A. York, and many nieces and nephews. She fiercely loved her family and always worked very hard to care for them. Winnie’s family wishes to thank Dr. Barr and his staff along with Androscoggin Home Health for the excellent care and kindness given to her. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Winne’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Winne’s memory of her love for animals to the Animal Refuge League ofGreater PortlandPO Box 336Westbrook ME 04098

