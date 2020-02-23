WELLS – Kenneth A. Paradis, 84, of Wells, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Van Buren, Maine on Dec. 19, 1935, a son of Albin and Leona (Perreault) Paradis.

He grew up in Van Buren, graduating from Van Buren High School. Following graduation, he continued on to college, enrolling at Northeastern University. His college years were interrupted when he was called to active duty at the onset of the Cuban missile crisis. Upon his discharge from active duty, he re-enrolled at Northeastern University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree.

On April 6, 1959, he married his sweetheart Geraldine “Gerry” M. Desjardins. They enjoyed 61 amazing years together.

Ken began a decades-long career as an Arbitrator, first working for Reilly-Stoker Boilermakers in Worcester, MA, and then for Monsanto in St. Louis, MO. It was then on to Washington, D.C., where he served as Vice President of National Constructors Association. Ken then served as Manager of Labor Relations for the Big Dig Project in Boston and was highly respected by both Union leadership and rank and file members. Ken and Gerry moved to Wells in anticipation of their retirement, but Ken remained active as an Arbitrator. He was a member of the American Legion, the American Arbitrator Association, and the American Association of Safety Engineers. He was awarded the prestigious Cushing-Gavin Award from the Labor Guild and the Archdiocese of Boston in 1999, which is presented to only the BEST in Labor Relations Management, of which he was extremely proud.

Ken and Gerry enjoyed travelling, mostly to Hawaii and Florida.

Ken loved to build things. A new deck at the house would eventually become a new room addition to the house.

Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Danny and Robert Paradis, and his sister, Elaine Cyr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Geraldine M. “Gerry” Paradis of Wells; his only child, the joy of his life, Kenneth J. Paradis and wife Christine of Massachusetts; a brother, Donald T. Paradis of Virginia, a sister Rachel Ann Avery of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Olivia, Gracie and Benjamin Paradis.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: The American

Heart Association

51 U.S. Route One, Suite M

Scarborough, ME 04074

