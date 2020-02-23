NAPLES – William Michael Martin, 76, of Naples, Maine and formerly Langhorne, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his winter home in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Bill was born in Portland, Maine, and was a 1962 graduate of Cheverus High School, where he excelled in track and field, and held numerous records at that time. He then went on to Maine Maritime Academy and graduated with a Merchant Marine degree in 1966, going to sea for five years, and ultimately becoming a captain for Texaco. Bill then took a job with Texaco which took him and his wife Betty and their children to Pennsylvania. He would go on to become VP of sales for their lubricant division and have a very successful career with them for 35 plus years.

Bill took great pride in his job and really became passionate about the Texaco/Havoline sponsored Nascar team. Bill could always be found at many races manning the Texaco hospitality tent entertaining clients, friends, and family who he religiously invited to the races. Bill was an avid golfer and became a fixture at the Yardley Country Club. He was a very proud and devoted father to his two kids, Michael and Suzanne.

Michael was a graduate of West Virginia University, and tragically killed by a drunk driver in 1991. As a tribute to his son, he started a scholarship fund at WVU, where he and Suzanne would attend football games and promote the fund. His daughter, Suzanne also attended WVU, but transferred to Purdue University where she graduated from. She currently resides in Chicago and is a nurse practitioner. He was lucky to have experienced a few long, loving relationships in his life. First with his wife Betty of 14 years, the mother of his children. His second wife, Carol (nee Ribeiro) and he really enjoyed their lives together immensely. They loved traveling to Clearwater, Florida with Carol’s family, football games, cruises, and the cherished Aruba trips every April with Art, Karen, Ron and Joy Giroux. Bill and Carol were also known to throw their big annual Fourth of July bash at his favorite summer rental spot on Big Sebago Lake, inviting friends, family and neighbors. Bill had a very infectious laugh, big personality, and made friends everywhere he went. He was very generous and donated to many charities, including the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s, and the American Heart Association. In 2009 Carol passed away after a long battle with cancer. This is when Bill decided to move back to his roots and settle on Long Lake in Naples. He continued to have his famous Fourth of July bashes there, and would always fly Suzanne, Bruce, his grandson, Kevin, who called him “GPA”, up from Chicago to enjoy his favorite time of the year. After Carol’s passing, he became a snowbird, wintering in Daytona Beach where he met his companion, Claire Marotte, and many friends. He and Claire enjoyed the beach, and also shared many great times with her family in Canada. Bill lost his dad at a very young age and became very close with his cousins, the Giroux family, over the years. Bill was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Lena Martin, Son Michael, and wife Carol. He is survived by daughter Suzanne Wallace, son-in-law, Bruce Wallace, grandson, Kevin Wallace of Chicago, as well as numerous cousins. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, at Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Portland, Maine, during the week of July Fourth, exact date/time to be determined. Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com

