WESTBROOK – Helen W. “Fuddy” Goodwin, 77, died Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Portland, a daughter of Ralph Sr. and Genevieve (Bowden) Graffam.

Fuddy grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School. She loved to travel, especially to Florida and Disney. She will always be remembered as a free spirit who loved her family and German Shepherds.

In addition to her parents Fuddy was predeceased by her siblings, Anne Maloney and David Graffam. She is survived by her children, son, Stephen Montgomery and his wife Susan and daughter, Susan Montgomery; siblings, Ronald Graffam, Joyce Daughty and her husband Earl, and Ralph Graffam Jr. and his wife Yvonne; grandchildren, Stephen J. Montgomery, Ryan Montgomery, and Christine Montgomery; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham. To express a condolence or to participate in Fuddy’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

