LOS ANGELES — The globe-trotting reality series “The Amazing Race” is taking a breather as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries.
CBS said in a statement Friday that it had temporarily suspended production and was sending contestants and crew members home as a precautionary measure. Filming on the show’s 33rd season was in its early stages.
“At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home.”
Nearly 60 nations have reported cases of coronavirus, including China, where the current outbreak emerged. China has the majority of confirmed cases and has reported more than 2,700 deaths.
In Asia, attractions including Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan announced closures, and events that were expected to attract tens of thousands of people, including a concert series by the K-pop group BTS, were called off.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball preview: Marshwood (18-3) vs. Hampden Academy (20-1)
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ basketball preview: York (21-0) vs. Hampden Academy (20-1)
-
Religion and Values
Pope, sick a 2nd day with apparent cold, cancels audiences
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Amazing Race’ suspends filming as virus precaution
-
Politics
Amy Klobuchar will visit Portland on Saturday ahead of primary
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.