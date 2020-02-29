A resident at a Gorham assisted living facility was injured Friday night after a fallen lamp caused a fire, firefighters said.

The fire started late Friday night after a lamp fell onto a bed in Gorham House, Gorham Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Fickett said in an email.

One female resident was hurt and sent to Maine Medical Center. Fickett said he didn’t have her name or medical condition.

Residents were evacuated from the rest of the floor, which houses people with dementia, Fickett told News Center Maine.

Because the fire took place in a medical facility, state officials will investigate, he said.

