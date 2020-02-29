A resident at a Gorham assisted living facility was injured Friday night after a fallen lamp caused a fire, firefighters said.
The fire started late Friday night after a lamp fell onto a bed in Gorham House, Gorham Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Fickett said in an email.
One female resident was hurt and sent to Maine Medical Center. Fickett said he didn’t have her name or medical condition.
Residents were evacuated from the rest of the floor, which houses people with dementia, Fickett told News Center Maine.
Because the fire took place in a medical facility, state officials will investigate, he said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe’s markets, dies
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball: Marshwood wins first state title in 25 years
-
Nation & World
Pope cancels audiences for third day with apparent cold
-
Nation & World
Person in Washington state first in United States to die from new virus
-
Local & State
Fallen lamp causes fire at Gorham House