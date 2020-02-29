BIDDEFORD – Carol A. Wentworth, 84, of Biddeford, passed away late Wednesday evening on Feb. 26, 2020, at home.

She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 6, 1935, the daughter of the late Clifford and Fernande (Pepin) McCabe.

Carol graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1954. She also graduated from Mt. Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts.

Carol married her husband, Sherman, on June 8, 1957. She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She also worked in the family lobster bait business for several years. Once her children where in school, Carol was employed by Neba and later for the University of New England, retiring in 2000.

During retirement, Carol got to spend even more time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy. She cherished the time they spent together.

Her hobbies included horseback riding in her early years, spending the day at the beach, and taking coastal car rides with her husband Sherman in her later years.

Carol was a racing fan, she was the official scorer for Dick McCabe Racing, “The Irish Angel”, throughout his career in Nascar with Busch Series and Molson Tour Championship wins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sherman.

She is survived by her four children, Mark Wentworth and his wife, Connie, Deborah Wentworth and her husband, Joseph Kamysz, James Wentworth and Patricia Wentworth and Paul Perrault, her five grandchildren, Taryn, Zac and his wife, Tricia, Michael, Maegan and Brian and two great-grandsons, Evan and Jacob. She is also survived by her brother, Dick McCabe and his partner, Krissy Rowe, nieces, Kristine Goffar and her husband, John, and Kimberly McCabe and companion, Shane Poppas.

A visiting Hour will be from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date. To view Carol’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Carol’s name to

St. James School,

25 Graham Street,

Biddeford, ME 04005

