TOPSHAM — Maine drug agents arrested three people at the Topsham Fair Mall Thursday night for selling and possessing methamphetamine.

Agents arrested 29-year-old Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn and Caribou for trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash.

They also arrested 21-year-old Thomas Hammond of Fort Fairfield and 31-year-old Justin Smith of Lewiston for possession of methamphetamine, felonies punishable by up to 5 years and a $5,000 fine. Their bail was set at $500 cash.

For several months the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been investigating McBreairty’s alleged of crystal methamphetamine distribution, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland. McBreirty allegedly traveled out of state routinely to purchase large amounts of the drug. She would return to Maine to sell it along the Midcoast and in Penobscot and Aroostook counties, according to police.

Thursday night, agents spotted McBreairty driving her GMC pickup north through Brunswick. They followed it to the Topsham Fair Mall and stopped it there with the help of Topsham police.

McBreairty and two passengers in the truck, Hammond and Smith, were arrested after agents located methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the truck.

Agents also found a locked backpack belonging to McBreairty that held more than four pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a pound of cocaine. The seized drugs have a street value of $60,000.

The three were bailed out Friday morning from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, according to the jail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: