CAPE ELIZABETH – Andrew R. Syska, 90, of Spurwink Avenue in Cape Elizabeth died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Springbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Andrew was born in Portland on Nov. 30, 1929, the son of the late Bronislaw P. and Anna F. (Mozejka) Syska. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1949, enlisted and served in the United States Navy and upon returning home graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute South Portland in 1956.

Andrew went right to work for Portland Copper Company as a machinist for many years. He then went to work for D&G Machine Company in Westbrook where he worked for many years before retiring in 1988 after more than 30 years as a machinist.

In his spare time, Andrew loved fishing and enjoyed spending summers in his camper at Tricky Pond in Naples where he would often be found fishing on the lake. He enjoyed hunting with family and friends and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the Boston Celtics. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time surrounded by family and friends, especially during the holidays. Andrew was a quiet and mellow man who never would get angry, but had an especially big heart.

Andrew was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Conners) Syska who died in 1977, his second wife, Nancy Kitridge who died in 2004; a daughter, Rosemary Dunlap in 2006, a son, Michael Syska in 1989; two sisters, Lena Pafford and Wanda Farrel, four brothers, Fabian, Archie, Robert, and Joseph Syska. He is survived by a son, Andrew Syska and his wife Cindy Hamel of Gorham; four grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Andrew’s life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. To view Andrew’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous