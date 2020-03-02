St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Easton Charles-Howard Verrill, born Feb. 17 to Cassandra and Benjamin Verrill of New Gloucester. Grandparents are Mary Verrill of New Gloucester and Marcy and Richards Sutphen of Hebron. Great-grandparents are Tom and Sharon Webster of Mechanic Falls.
