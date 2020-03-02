NEW HIRES

Drummond Woodsum hired Elizabeth Mooney at its higher education and litigation practices. Before joining the firm, she spent 10 years at WilmerHale in Boston.

Leah Rachin joined Drummond Woodsum as a shareholder. She brings experience in municipal, land use and employment law. She has served as the attorney for numerous towns and cities and has represented developers, businesses and citizen groups in their interactions with municipalities.

Marvin Tala joined the Maine Association of Nonprofits as education and events manager. He was previously with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and is an AmeriCorps VISTA alum.

PROMOTIONS

Kelly McCormack was named development and marketing manager for the Maine Association of Nonprofits. She was previously serving as program manager. She brings more than 15 years of nonprofit development experience.

Kim Tarbox was named president of Maine Life Real Estate Co., brokered by eXp Realty. Tarbox, of Saco, joined the real estate team in 2015. She has consistently been a top performer working with buyers and sellers of residential properties. She received the company’s Top Agent Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for exceptional sales, and is ranked in the top 10 percent of residential agents in Maine.

GENERAL

Atlantic Federal Credit Union announced a new home for its operations center, 600 Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland. Atlantic and York County Federal Credit Unions merged in 2019 and have grown to more than 200 employees. Recently, Atlantic purchased the building to support its expansion.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

John Hughes, a private wealth adviser of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Scarborough, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success. He has 25 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »