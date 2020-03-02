CAMDEN

Wayfinder Schools will host “Finding our Way,” a live moth-style storytelling event at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Camden Opera House.

“Finding our Way” will feature nine Maine storytellers, including midcoast artists, writers, musicians, athletes, travelers, adventurers, business owners and three Wayfinder graduates. Storytellers include: Olympic gold medalist and world rowing champion Anna Goodale of Megunticook Rowing; drummer and Wayfinder grad Peyton Feener of Drive by Todd; artist, writer and designer Anneli Skaar of The Farnsworth Art Museum; poet and musician Dave Morrison of The Camden Opera House; roller derby athlete and Wayfinder grad Mackenzie Gray of Athena Health; distiller and business owner Andrew Stewart of The Drouthy Bear and Blue Barren Distillery; writer and business owner Carrie Braman of Frontier Maple Sugarworks; outdoor athlete and Wayfinder grad Jake Schmidt of CedarWorks; and writer and adventurer Michael Coleman, whose story will be read by actor, writer and event emcee Andrea Itkin.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds benefit Wayfinder Schools. Ticket price includes an after party with a cash bar, appetizers and an oyster bar.

For tickets or more details go to www.wayfinderschools.org.

KITTERY & CONCORD, N.H.

The 18th annual March Mandolin Festival Concerts will be held this weekend at two venues for live acoustic music.

A Friday concert, set for 7 p.m. at The Dance Hall, Kittery, will feature Radim Zenkl, Maddie Witler, Steve Roy, David Surette and special guest Susie Burke.

Tickets are $20 in advance by calling (207) 703-2083 or go to thedancehallkittery.org or $25 at the door.

Those musicians will perform a second, separate concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Concord Community Music School, at 23 Wall St., Concord, N.H.

Admission is included for Festival participants; general admission tickets for others are available at $20 for adults and $15 for ages 18-and-younger. To purchase go to www.ccmusicschool.org by the Thursday deadline or call (603) 228-1196. A limited amount of tickets may be available at the door while supplies last.

OGUNQUIT

Ogunquit Performing Arts will host a performance by members of the award-winning Stillson School of Irish Dance at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunaway Center, at 23 School St.

The dance team will perform a number of jigs and reels, dressed in a variety of handmade costumes and under the direction of Carlene Moran Stillson. The performance will include soft shoe style and the rhythmic hard shoe style, popularized by shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

At the end of the performance, dancers will invite children and the young at heart to join them onstage to learn or try out some steps. A reception with refreshments will follow.

Admission is $5, payable at the door, for general seating.

For more details, go to ogunquitperformingarts.org.

BELFAST

Midcoast Actors’ Studio will hold auditions for its June production of “The 39 Steps” this weekend.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow, from Alfred Hitchcock’s movie and the novel by John Buchan, the play offers a fast-paced take on this Hitchcock classic. Roles to fill include for main characters and a few individuals who are capable of playing over 100 different characters.

Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. March 8 and 9, with callbacks set for March 10, all at the Troy Howard Middle School at 173 Lincolnville Ave.

The production is directed by Suzanne Ramczyk and will consist of readings from the script and a movement audition. Rehearsals begin April 13, with performances running two weekends, starting June 5.

For more details, email Suzanne Ramczyk at [email protected] or artistic director Jason Bannister at [email protected]

FALMOUTH

The Maine Music Teachers Association (MaineMTA) will hold its Fifth Biennial Piano Monster Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday at Falmouth High School’s Theatre at 74 Woodville Road.

Seventy-four piano students, from 13 private piano studios around the state, will converge for a full day of rehearsals culminating in a public concert. Eleven pianos will be on stage, with either two or three people seated at each depending on the piece being performed.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Snow date is Sunday.

For more details, email Christine Kissack at [email protected]

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

The One Beach One Book Committee will kick off the town’s premier community reading program with the talk “Return to 47” at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room of the Libby Memorial library at 27 Staples St.

The talk offers a narrated trip back in time to the Great Maine Fires of 1947, presented by Shane Enger of the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department. This will be a 35-minute examination of the fire that forever changed Maine, its communities and The Maine Fire Services.

The talk will start the community read of the book “Wildfire Loose: The Week Maine Burned,” by Maine author Joyce Butler that highlights Maine’s 1947 wildfires that burned nearly one million acres in southern Maine.

Free copies of that book are available for community members who wish to be part of the conversation. They are available at Beach Bagel, Duffy’s, Dunegrass, JJ’s, Landry’s, Libby Memorial Library, High School Library, Town Hall, Ocean Park Post Office and the Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

For more details, go to ooblibrary.com.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Geologist Mark Brockmann will give an archeology talk at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center at 3209 Carrabassett Dr., No. 3.

Brockmann will discuss the various stone tools used by the Native Americans of the Northeast. Replicas of these tools will be on display and Mark will answer questions at the end of the program.

For more details, call 237-3535.

WEST KENNEBUNK

A concert of Irish traditional music will be performed from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church at 160 Alfred Road.

Irish musicians Christian “Junior” Stevens, Alden Robinson and Miles Isack will perform.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission is by suggested donation of $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, with a family rate of $45 maximum for parents with children at the door.

For more details, call Paul Wells at 985-2831.

NEW GLOUCESTER

The archives and library research collections of the New Gloucester Historical Society will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, at 389 Intervale Road, Route 231.

History Barn tours will be available upon request by calling Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

BRUNSWICK

Maine State Music Theatre will hold local adult auditions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its 22 Elm St. office, for its summer productions of “Mamma Mia!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Something Rotten,”and possible other shows to be performed at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus.

The theatre also is seeking performance interns, ages 18 and older, for the full season that runs May 14 through Aug. 23. This is an open call audition. Interested individuals will sign in upon arrival and be seen in the order in which they arrive.

Adult actors should bring a head shot, resume and sheet music for which they must prepare 16 bars of two songs that best show their vocal ability and range. Songs from the season are fine, but not required. Accompanist provided.

Some actors may be asked to remain for the dance call from 3 to 6 p.m. Bring appropriate dance shoes. Not all locals will be required to dance in shows.

