SPOKANE, Wash. – Randall Monroe Baker, 63, died on Feb. 19, 2020 in Spokane, Wash. while returning from a backcountry skiing trip in British Columbia. Born in Massachusetts on Oct. 8, 1956, he was the eldest son of Charles and Nancy Baker.

Randy was raised in Freeport where he has many childhood friends with whom he shared frequent stories and laughter. He would talk of the days they spent exploring Casco Bay, its surrounding waters and the mountains of western Maine, and laugh at the near misses. After graduating Freeport High School in 1975, he attended University of Maine at Orono, transferred to University of Colorado for a couple years and completed his studies at the University of Southern Maine, graduating with a degree in anthropology.

Throughout his 20s, Randy worked as an Outward Bound instructor on Hurricane Island. Working there, he developed close friendships, including one with his then, future wife, Mari Larkin Kueppers. Randy and Mari soon married, built a house on Wolfe’s Neck, and had a son, Charlie. Mari passed away in 2010.

Randy bought, restored and sold his first dory at the age of 12. A lifelong passion for woodworking followed. When not on a rock face, skinning up a mountain, or paddling in the bay, he worked as a carpenter and contractor. Many local homeowners appreciate his craftsmanship in the houses and additions he built.

Randy was an adventurer at heart. Backcountry skiing, rock climbing, and kayaking took him far away to wild places. He exemplified living life fully and was an inspiration to many dear friends he made along the way.

Lengthy solo adventures in treacherous and remote terrain nourished him; alone with the wilderness, he found freedom.

He tirelessly documented his endeavors; his short films and photographs capture the dramatic landscapes and careful details of his journeys. He leaves us with these stories. In one video Randy narrates, “Well, I’ve had my legs torn, been badly bitten, lashed by the rain, pounded by the wind, been pinned under my boat, lost in the fog, and I’ve even had the tent blow out, and yet I think to myself, what a great life it is.”

His last big adventure put him waist deep in powder in British Columbia doing what he loved most.

A true intellectual, naturalist and explorer, he will be sorely missed and often remembered as he rests in peace.

He is survived by his son, Charlie; mother, Nancy; brothers, Peter and Will; partner, Megan Jones; beloved cousins, nephews and extended family.

A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at the South Freeport Church Community Hall.

