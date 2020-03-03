Topsham Crossing is an 8,674 SF freestanding strip center within the Topsham Fair Mall power center. This is the dominant retail hub of the Bath, Bowdoinham, Brunswick, Richmond and Topsham area as well as the islands south of Brunswick —Great, Orr’s and Bailey’s.

According to recent census data, there are over 65,000 residents in a ten-mile radius of the area with a household income 37% higher than the state average. Major employers include Bath Iron Works, Bowdoin College, Harry C. Crooker & Sons General Contractors, L. L. Bean and Mid-Coast Hospital.

This 1.09± AC property is located just off I-295 near the intersection of the Brunswick-Topsham Bypass and Topsham Fair Mall Road. It is at the entrance to a complex that includes Target, Dick’s and Petco. Dozens of other businesses are in the larger retail center, including Hannaford, Reny’s, Panera Bread and The Home Depot, along with three banking institutions, and dental and urgent care clinics.

Prospective buyers may also be interested in a separate 0.73± AC land parcel located across the complex entrance, with an adjacent 30-space parking section. The plot is believed to be able to accommodate a 7,200± SF building, though there has not been final approval from the town on the building size that would be permitted.

The current owner reported a NOI of $159,843 in 2018. Current tenants have been in place since near the time the center was built, including Game Stop, Gentle Dental, Sally Beauty and Super Cuts.

Topsham Crossing is listed at $1,895,000. The additional development parcel is listed at $350,000. Both are offered by John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact him at 207-772-8300; 207-450-8003 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous