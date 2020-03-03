PORTLAND – Ron was born Sept. 14, 1931 to Samuel and Freda Jacobson, one of seven children. He passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. The Jacobsons lived on Munjoy Hill’s North Street. Ron graduated from Portland High School and attended Portland Jr College.

As a teenager Ron met the love of his life Constance Polansky, a recent transplant from Beverly Mass. While at a dance at the Jewish Community Center on Cumberland Ave, Ron saw Connie and he decided she was the one. Ronald and Connie were married in Sept. 1951 just as Ron was to turn 20 years old. Connie passed away Nov. 9, 2018.

Together they raised three children, David (Carla) of Florida, Marlene of Falmouth, Michael, (Linda) of Falmouth; six grandchildren, Andrew Kelley (Brenda), Matthew Jacobson (Jessica), Jennifer (Brian Brenerman), Nicole and Sara Jacobson and Joshua Jacobson; five great-grandchildren, Cody and Brooke Kelley, Ella Jacobson, Parker and Hazel Brenerman. Ronald is also survived by his siblings, Sara Jean Lieberman and Harvey Jacobson.

Ron will always be remembered for his passion for work, life, and his love and devotion to his love Connie, and his louder than life presence. Our family is forever grateful for the care and compassion of all the staff at Falmouth By The Sea. The love was mutual.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Rd., Portland, Maine.

