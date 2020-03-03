Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s sixth presentation of their 23nd annual Winter Speaker Series, “Redfin Pickerel: Endangered, Elusive & Here!,” features Merry Gallagher, fisheries biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. This event takes place in the Morrill Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

This presentation reviews the methods, tools, and practices used for conserving rare fish species in Maine through the story of perhaps our rarest freshwater fish, the redfin pickerel. Redfin pickerel are the smallest-sized members of the pike and pickerel family.

“The ecological importance of this little fish is paramount and their history and continued presence illustrates a very interesting story for native fish conservation in Maine and may also be a portent of our aquatic ecosystem future in an era of climate change,” states a release from Friends.

Speaker Series presentations are free, open to the public and supported by Patagonia, Inc. in Freeport. Visit www.fomb.org for more information.

